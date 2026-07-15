Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.85.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE DT opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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