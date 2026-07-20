Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a current ratio of 19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $25.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $48,113.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,476,238.31. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,030. This trade represents a 8.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and have sold 2,839,681 shares worth $58,622,401. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,828 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,926,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 4,615,144 shares of the company's stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 848,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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