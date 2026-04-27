Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells $3,148,897.95 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 173,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $3,148,897.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $175,728.30. This trade represents a 94.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $18.04. 1,718,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,507. The firm's 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,183 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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