Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.08. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.4380, with a volume of 1,955,620 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $33.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $48,113.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,238.31. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $6,913,127.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896.12. The trade was a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 2,277,428 shares valued at $47,601,149. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,108,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 551,412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,153,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 434,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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