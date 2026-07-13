Dynex Capital (DX) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to post earnings of $0.3664 per share and revenue of $100.5970 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($59.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.37 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

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Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. Dynex Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 120.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.50 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $14.50 price target on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynex Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 211,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 52,725 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company's stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company's primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

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