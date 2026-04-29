Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.30. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 11.67%.The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $96,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,011.38. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel Waters sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $47,208.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $708,884.32. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $446,110. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,757 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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