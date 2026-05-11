Eagle Financial Services' (EFSI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Capital One Financial set a $43.00 target price on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.25.

Get EFSI alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSI

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.18 million. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Financial Services

In related news, Director Scott M. Hamberger acquired 909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $84,150. This trade represents a 55.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eagle Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Financial Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here