Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSI. DA Davidson began coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Freedom Capital cut Eagle Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $43.00 target price on Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Eagle Financial Services

In other news, Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,150. This trade represents a 55.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the company's stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 105.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the company's stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,918 shares of the company's stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company's stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,686 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $39.21 on Friday. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.76%.The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Eagle Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.38%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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