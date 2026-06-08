Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

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Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Capital One Financial set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.23. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.17). Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 15.81%.The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Eagle Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Financial Services

In other news, Director Scott M. Hamberger bought 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,150. The trade was a 55.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,374 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Financial Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,095 shares of the company's stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Financial Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Eagle Financial Services by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,684 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Eagle Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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