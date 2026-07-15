Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.25.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $41.90 on Monday. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.18 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,686 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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