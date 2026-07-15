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Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Eagle Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Financial Services from “strong sell” to “hold”, adding to a mixed but generally improving analyst outlook on the stock.
  • Other firms have also turned more constructive: Weiss Ratings raised its view, Freedom Capital upgraded to strong-buy, while DA Davidson kept a neutral stance with a $40 price target. Overall, the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with a $42.25 target price.
  • The stock was trading around $41.90, near its 52-week high of $44.00, though the company recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.69 per share, below expectations of $0.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eagle Financial Services.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $41.90 on Monday. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.18 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,686 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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