Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $228.82.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $201.44 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $203.60 and its 200-day moving average is $215.13. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $171.99 and a 12 month high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.70%.The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,969 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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