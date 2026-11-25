Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $613.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $455.90 and a 12-month high of $721.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $661.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $688.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company News Roundup

Investors following DE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue was $12.12 billion, beating the $10.38 billion analyst consensus. Management also described signs of stabilization in global markets and moderate improvement in North American large agriculture. Deere fourth-quarter results

Fourth-quarter revenue was $12.12 billion, beating the $10.38 billion analyst consensus. Management also described signs of stabilization in global markets and moderate improvement in North American large agriculture. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS of $3.89 missed the $4.03 consensus, while net income edged down to $1.051 billion from $1.065 billion a year earlier. Deere earnings results

Quarterly EPS of $3.89 missed the $4.03 consensus, while net income edged down to $1.051 billion from $1.065 billion a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Deere’s fiscal 2027 net-income target of $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion was reported below analyst expectations, raising concern that the recovery in farm-equipment demand may be slower or less profitable than investors anticipated. Reuters report on Deere’s 2027 outlook

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known as John Deere, manufactures and distributes equipment and technology for agriculture, construction, forestry, and lawn care. Its products include tractors, combines, planting and spraying equipment, construction machinery, forestry equipment, and turf-care products, along with related parts and services. The company also provides precision agriculture technologies designed to help customers monitor and manage equipment and field operations. Through its Financial Services business, Deere offers financing and leasing options for equipment and related products.

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