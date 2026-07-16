Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $308.1990 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.68 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eastern Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.08.

View Our Latest Report on Eastern Bankshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 1,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $38,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,987.25. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,421 shares of the company's stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 114,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 432,405 shares of the company's stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 789.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,589 shares of the company's stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 484,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

Further Reading

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