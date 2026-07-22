EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.520-9.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised EastGroup Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of EGP stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.13. 527,240 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.60. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $159.37 and a 12-month high of $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $98,668.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,263.87. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 53.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company's stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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