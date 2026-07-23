Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.50.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is 97.39%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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