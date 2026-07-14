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easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
easyJet logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • easyJet shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday, reaching GBX 681.80 before closing near that level at GBX 680.90. Trading volume was heavy at more than 26.7 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with UBS, RBC, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank maintaining varied ratings and price targets. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 579.29, below the recent market price.
  • The airline reported quarterly EPS of (50.10) GBX on revenue of GBX 395 million, while analysts expect full-year earnings of about 67.34 pence per share. easyJet also reported a market cap of £5.09 billion and a strong recent run well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than easyJet.

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 681.80 and last traded at GBX 680.90, with a volume of 26713928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EZJ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 579.29.

Read Our Latest Report on EZJ

easyJet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.09.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of GBX 395 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current year.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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