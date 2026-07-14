easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 681.80 and last traded at GBX 680.90, with a volume of 26713928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EZJ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 579.29.

Read Our Latest Report on EZJ

easyJet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 467.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.09.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of GBX 395 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current year.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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