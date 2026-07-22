Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Down 11.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
easyJet logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • easyJet shares fell 11.6% in mid-day trading on Wednesday, briefly hitting GBX 562 before last trading at GBX 586.60, well below the prior close of GBX 663.40.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: recent reports included upgrades and downgrades, with the stock carrying an average “Hold” rating and a consensus target price of GBX 579.29.
  • The company’s latest earnings showed GBX (50.10) EPS on revenue of GBX 395 million, while easyJet’s valuation metrics include a market cap of £4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.
  • Interested in easyJet? Here are five stocks we like better.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 562 and last traded at GBX 586.60. 20,085,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 36,813,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 663.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EZJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 635 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 340 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 579.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on easyJet

easyJet Stock Down 11.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.94. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 395 million for the quarter. easyJet had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 earnings per share for the current year.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in easyJet Right Now?

Before you consider easyJet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and easyJet wasn't on the list.

While easyJet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
My next big call (under $1)
My next big call (under $1)
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines