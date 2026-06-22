Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $435.64 and last traded at $434.89, with a volume of 1112819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $421.77.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

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Eaton Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,968,209.88. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $474,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 336,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,199,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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