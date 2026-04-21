eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.66% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Arete Research lifted their target price on eBay from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eBay from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.69.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $107.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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