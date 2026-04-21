eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.94.

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eBay Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.71. 660,804 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,568. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. eBay has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $107.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This trade represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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