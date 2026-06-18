eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 863 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68.

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eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,268. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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