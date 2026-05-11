EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Saturday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.36, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 96.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

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EchoStar Stock Up 2.5%

SATS traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $130.33. 1,981,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $137.44.

Key EchoStar News

Here are the key news stories impacting EchoStar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $5,688,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,535 shares in the company, valued at $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 823,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,520,463.36. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.17.

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About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

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