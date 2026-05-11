Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EchoStar beat expectations in its latest quarter, reporting EPS of ($0.51) versus the expected ($0.87) loss and revenue of $3.67 billion, slightly above estimates.
  • The stock rose 2.5% after the report, trading higher on Monday as investors reacted positively to the smaller-than-expected loss and revenue beat.
  • Despite the better-than-expected results, EchoStar still faces fundamental pressure, including a very large net loss margin, negative return on equity, and continued weakness in its pay-TV subscriber base.
  • Interested in EchoStar? Here are five stocks we like better.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Saturday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.36, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 96.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

EchoStar Stock Up 2.5%

SATS traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $130.33. 1,981,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $137.44.

Key EchoStar News

Here are the key news stories impacting EchoStar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $5,688,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,535 shares in the company, valued at $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 823,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,520,463.36. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.17.

Get Our Latest Report on EchoStar

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

Read More

Earnings History for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EchoStar Right Now?

Before you consider EchoStar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EchoStar wasn't on the list.

While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
tc pixel
Better than SpaceX? Grab this ticker instead.
Better than SpaceX? Grab this ticker instead.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines