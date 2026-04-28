Ecovyst (ECVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $191.1280 million for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $199.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.Ecovyst's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ecovyst Price Performance

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 310,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company's stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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