Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECVT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

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Ecovyst Stock Performance

Ecovyst stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $199.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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