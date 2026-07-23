Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and traded as high as $28.23. Edgewell Personal Care shares last traded at $27.6260, with a volume of 463,182 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio is currently -35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 679.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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