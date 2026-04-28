Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. 2,516,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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