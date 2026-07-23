Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.6364.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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