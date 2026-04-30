Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,942,320 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 9,381,279 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,805,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Edison International by 677.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 113.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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