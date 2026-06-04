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Eduard Grabscheid Sells 9,484 Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
JFrog logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • JFrog CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 9,484 shares on June 2 at an average price of $86.54, totaling about $820,745. The sale reduced his stake by 4.22% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards.
  • JFrog stock has been strong recently, trading around $86.20 and near its 52-week high of $89.16. The company now has a market cap of about $10.44 billion, far above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $0.27 versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $153.98 million, up 25.8% year over year. JFrog also raised its FY2026 and Q2 guidance, while analysts remain broadly bullish with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • Interested in JFrog? Here are five stocks we like better.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 9,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $820,745.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 215,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,633,100.48. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eduard Grabscheid also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $478,837.26.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.20. 1,799,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,387. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.63 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $89.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 85,066.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock worth $157,796,000 after buying an additional 3,358,422 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 187.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after buying an additional 2,389,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JFrog by 6,868.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after buying an additional 2,073,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth $78,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

Key Stories Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

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