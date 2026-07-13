Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.0870.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:EW opened at $92.22 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 898 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,541,212 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $139,418,000 after buying an additional 278,208 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,208 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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