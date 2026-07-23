Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:EW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,798,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.95.

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About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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