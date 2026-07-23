Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9%

EW stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 6,726,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,617. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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