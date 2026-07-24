Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Leerink Partners

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the medical research company's stock. Leerink Partners' price target indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EW. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.04.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.63 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Edwards Lifesciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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