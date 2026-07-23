Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.95.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. 6,726,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,617. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,099 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,293 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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