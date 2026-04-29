eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($0.1350) per share and revenue of $81.2730 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.32). eHealth had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $326.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.25 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut eHealth from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EHTH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eHealth news, CFO John Joseph Dolan bought 25,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,755 shares in the company, valued at $319,395.15. This represents a 13.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in eHealth by 1,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company's stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates one of the largest online private health insurance exchanges in the United States. The company's platform enables consumers to compare, select and enroll in individual, family and small-group health insurance plans offered by a broad network of licensed insurance carriers. In addition to Affordable Care Act–compliant offerings, eHealth provides dedicated services for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, helping seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare coverage.

Through its digital marketplace, eHealth delivers real-time quotes, detailed plan comparisons and enrollment processing.

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