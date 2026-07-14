Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.5455.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,650,393 shares of the company's stock worth $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,721 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock worth $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company's stock worth $108,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $66,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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