Elastic (ESTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $446.62 million for the quarter. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Elastic Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ESTC opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 17,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $928,283.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 409,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,390,100.60. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 4,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $225,326.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 222,728 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,219.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,469. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Elastic by 16,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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