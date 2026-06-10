Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CAO Jane Bone Sells 1,104 Shares

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) CAO Jane Bone sold 1,104 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $66,913.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,483.15. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 1,241,304 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 21.14%.The company had revenue of $450.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive company-specific catalyst was disclosed in the latest headlines.

No clear positive company-specific catalyst was disclosed in the latest headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO, CAO, and another insider, sold shares on June 9 at $60.61. The company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes them less concerning than open-market selling, but the large number of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Article

Several executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO, CAO, and another insider, sold shares on June 9 at $60.61. The company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes them less concerning than open-market selling, but the large number of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Elastic also disclosed a new sales and marketing risk related to regulatory hurdles and budget pressures in government contracts, suggesting potential headwinds for revenue from public-sector customers. Article

Elastic also disclosed a new sales and marketing risk related to regulatory hurdles and budget pressures in government contracts, suggesting potential headwinds for revenue from public-sector customers. Negative Sentiment: The cluster of insider sales, especially the CEO’s and CFO’s larger transactions, may be read by investors as a cautious signal even though the company framed them as tax-related rather than discretionary selling.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Elastic by 3,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 525 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Elastic from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elastic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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