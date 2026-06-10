Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $574,885.85 in Stock

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 9,485 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $574,885.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 128,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,687.79. This trade represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. 1,241,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Elastic had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Elastic's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.290 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Elastic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clear positive company-specific catalyst was disclosed in the latest headlines.

No clear positive company-specific catalyst was disclosed in the latest headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO, CAO, and another insider, sold shares on June 9 at $60.61. The company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes them less concerning than open-market selling, but the large number of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Article

Several executives and insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CTO, CRO, CAO, and another insider, sold shares on June 9 at $60.61. The company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which makes them less concerning than open-market selling, but the large number of sales can still weigh on investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Elastic also disclosed a new sales and marketing risk related to regulatory hurdles and budget pressures in government contracts, suggesting potential headwinds for revenue from public-sector customers. Article

Elastic also disclosed a new sales and marketing risk related to regulatory hurdles and budget pressures in government contracts, suggesting potential headwinds for revenue from public-sector customers. Negative Sentiment: The cluster of insider sales, especially the CEO’s and CFO’s larger transactions, may be read by investors as a cautious signal even though the company framed them as tax-related rather than discretionary selling.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,206,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,322,000 after acquiring an additional 705,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,545,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,720 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Elastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,492,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,219 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,628,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,753,000 after buying an additional 977,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,627,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,356,000 after buying an additional 2,201,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.04.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Further Reading

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