Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching - May 11th

Tesla, QuantumScape, Rivian Automotive, NIO, and BorgWarner are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, development, or supply of electric vehicles and related technologies, such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and components. For stock market investors, these stocks offer exposure to the growth of the EV industry and are often viewed as a way to invest in the broader shift toward cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWA

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