Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up ∞ in June

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,242 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 15th total of 0 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Electrolux from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Electrolux currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electrolux

Electrolux Stock Performance

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Electrolux has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $19.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $747.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 0.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrolux will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

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