Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Electrolux Stock Down 2.7%

ELUXY opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

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