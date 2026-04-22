Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Down 7% - What's Next?

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.8050 and last traded at $12.8050. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.7650.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELUXY. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on ELUXY

Electrolux Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electrolux AB will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

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