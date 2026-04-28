Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.50. Electrolux shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1,213 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELUXY shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research cut Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electrolux

Electrolux Stock Up 0.8%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Electrolux had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrolux AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

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