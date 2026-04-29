Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Price Up 6.8% - What's Next?

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELUXY

Electrolux Trading Up 4.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Electrolux had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrolux AB will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

Further Reading

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