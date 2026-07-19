Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.88.

EFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD reduced their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Element Fleet Management from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In other news, insider James Halliday sold 67,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.07, for a total value of C$1,883,553.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,524,229.07. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 35,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$11,108,944. This represents a 9.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EFN opened at C$30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company's fifty day moving average is C$28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.33. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$25.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of -1,554.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.10.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$879.58 million during the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Element Fleet Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.84%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company's suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

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