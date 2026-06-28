Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.1053.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

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More Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nephron Research issued forecasts implying continued earnings growth for Elevance Health, including FY2027 EPS of $28.95, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s long-term profitability. Elevance Health stock and earnings report

Nephron Research issued forecasts implying continued earnings growth for Elevance Health, including FY2027 EPS of $28.95, which may reinforce confidence in the company’s long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Carelon as a potential growth engine for ELV, with the unit expected to support revenues, care efficiency, and future earnings growth. Carelon growth article

Analyst commentary highlighted Carelon as a potential growth engine for ELV, with the unit expected to support revenues, care efficiency, and future earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Elevance Health’s FY2026 EPS estimate from Nephron Research came in at $25.73, a bit below the current consensus of $26.92, which is not a major negative but may temper some near-term enthusiasm.

Elevance Health’s FY2026 EPS estimate from Nephron Research came in at $25.73, a bit below the current consensus of $26.92, which is not a major negative but may temper some near-term enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles focused on what to expect from Q2 2026 earnings and investor reaction to a platform deal, but they did not provide a clear new fundamental surprise for the stock. Q2 2026 earnings expectations Investor reaction article

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $394.86 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $426.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $383.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.2% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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