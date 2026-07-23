Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.9048.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $450.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock worth $63,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1%

ELV stock opened at $389.29 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $436.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.20.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $1.24. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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