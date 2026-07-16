Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $457.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $480.00 to $457.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock's previous close.

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ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $399.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $389.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $399.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.07. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $436.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.88 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,610,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Elevance Health by 145.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,693,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,505,000 after buying an additional 1,306,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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