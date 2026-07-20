Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Trading Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR - Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.2350. Approximately 9,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 106,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Elevra Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on ELVR

Elevra Lithium Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.58.

Institutional Trading of Elevra Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevra Lithium by 16.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Elevra Lithium by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,926 shares of the company's stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Elevra Lithium by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the period.

About Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

Further Reading

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